Pune district reports 215 new Covid cases

Pune: Pune district reported 215 new Covid-19 cases and no death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,506 deaths and 1,404 are active cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 54 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 424,854 and the death stood at 7,142 as no death was reported. Pune city reported 131 new Covid19 cases which took the progressive count to 678,982 and the death toll remained 9,427 as no death was reported. PCMC reported 30 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 346,916 and the toll stood at 3,587 as no death was reported.

As per the Co-WIN dashboard, Pune district as of Saturday has seen a total of 17.34 million doses been registered. Of which 9.51 million are first doses, 7.59 million second and 238,378 were precautionary doses. A total of 480 sites saw vaccination of which 347 were government centres and 133 were private.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}