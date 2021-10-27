Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 217 new Covid cases, 3 deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 217 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

This took the progressive Covid count to 1.15 million out of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,928 deaths reported and 6,837 are active cases in Pune district
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 100 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 364,841 and the death toll stood at 6,877 as two more deaths were reported. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

On Tuesday, Pune district reported 217 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection, as per the state health department data. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million out of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,928 deaths reported and 6,837 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 100 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 364,841 and the death toll stood at 6,877 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 64 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 520,421 and the death toll stood at 9,199 as one more death was reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 53 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 268,374 and the toll stood at 3,503.

Pune district also saw 33, 685 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-Win dashboard and in total 1,19,64, 444. Out of which 77,86,717 are first doses and 41,77, 727 are second doses. A total of 686 sites saw vaccination out of which 495 were government centres and 191 were private centres.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP