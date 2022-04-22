Pune district reports 22 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Pune district reported 22 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 153 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,550 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported 17 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,260 and the death toll stood at 9,710. PCMC reported two new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,453 and the toll stood at 3627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, saw total registration of 17.95 million doses. Of which 9.72 million are first doses, 7.89 million second doses and 336,384 precautionary doses. A total of 287 sites saw vaccination of which 206 were government centres and 81 were private.

