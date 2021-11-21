Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 239 new Covid cases, four deaths; 46,658 vaccinated on Saturday

The progressive count stands at 1.15 million cases, out of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,017 deaths reported, and 2,163 are active cases
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 239 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection on Saturday. The progressive count stands at 1.15 million cases, out of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,017 deaths reported, and 2,163 are active cases.

Pune rural reported 100 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 367,140, and the death toll went up to 6,947.

Pune city reported 88 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 522,384, and the death toll went up at 9,212 as four more deaths were reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 51 new Covid-19 cases, and the progressive count went up to 269,438, and the toll stood at 3,509.

Pune district also saw 46,658 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWIN dashboard and in total 12,653,984. Out of which 7,985,195 are first doses and 4,668,789 are second doses. A total of 639 sites saw vaccination out of which 451 were government centres and 188 were private centres.

