Pune district reports 240 new Covid cases, one death

Published on Nov 13, 2021 10:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE On Saturday, Pune district reported 240 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection, as the state health department officials. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million out of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,993 deaths reported and 2,967 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 116 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 366,559 and the death toll went up to 6,934 as one more death was reported.

Pune city reported 92 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 521,766 and the death toll stood at 9,205.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 32 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 269,147 and the toll stood at 3,505.

Pune district also saw 48,449 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWIN dashboard and in total 1,23,91,168. Out of which 7,915,379 are first doses and 4,475,789 are second doses. A total of 600 sites saw vaccination out of which 406 were government centres and 194 were private centres.

