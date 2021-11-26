Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 253 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday

Published on Nov 26, 2021 12:04 AM IST
PUNE: Pune district reported 253 new Covid19 cases and six deaths on Thursday, as per the state health department. The total number of active cases in the district is 1,982.

As per the state health department, of the 253 new positive cases, 100 cases are from Pune rural, 94 cases from the Pune Municipal Corporation and the balance 59 cases are from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

With cases in PMC and PCMC in two-digit figures for the last few days and a new surge in Europe, authorities are appealing to citizens to use a face mask in public.

