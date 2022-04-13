Pune district reports 27 new Covid cases

PUNE Pune district reported 27 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 231 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported eight new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,509 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported seven new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,128 and the death toll stood at 9,708. PCMC reported 12 new cases and the progressive count went up to 347,396 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday, saw total registration of 17.88 million doses. Of which 9.71 million are first doses, 7.85 million second and 311,671 precautionary doses. A total of 306 sites saw vaccination of which 221 were government centres and 85 were private.