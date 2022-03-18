Pune district reports 27 new Covid cases, no death on Friday

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 27 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No deaths related to the infection were reported on the day.

The current progressive count stands at 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,513 deaths reported and 622 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,353 and the death toll stood at 7,144. Pune city reported 12 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,717 and the death toll stood at 9,429. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 12 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,138 and the toll stood at 3,590.

As of Friday, Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard saw in total 17.50 million doses have been registered. Out of which 9.53 million are first doses, 7.71 million are second doses and 2,53,384 were precautionary doses. A total of 335 sites saw vaccination out of which 268 were government centres and 67 were private.

