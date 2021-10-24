Pune district reports 288 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

PUNE According to the state health department, Pune district has reported 288 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million out of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,923 deaths and 7210 are active cases.

Pune also saw 13,586 vaccinations on Sunday.

Pune rural reported 170 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 364,665 and the death toll stood at 6,873 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 81 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 520,300 and the death toll stood at 9,198.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 37 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 268,275 and the toll stood at 3,503.

Pune district also saw 13,586 vaccinations on Sunday as per the Co-Win dashboard and in total 1,18,85, 744. Out of which 77,57,637 are first doses and 41,28,107 are second doses. A total of 256 sites saw vaccination out of which 128 were government centres and 128 were private centres.

