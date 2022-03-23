Pune district reports 30 new Covid cases

Pune: Pune district reported 30 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,513 deaths and 283 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,370 and the death toll remained at 7,144. Pune city reported 22 new cases which took the progressive count to 679,800 and the death toll stood at 9,429. PCMC reported four new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,186 and the toll stood at 3,590.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday, saw total registration of 17.57 million doses. Of which 9.56 million are first doses, 7.75 million second doses and 263,368 precautionary doses. A total of 480 sites saw vaccination of which 404 were government centres and 76 private.