Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases

Pune district reported 31 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,516 deaths and 219 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,384 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported 16 new cases which took the progressive count to 679,830 and the death toll stood at 9,706. PCMC reported nine new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,206 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday saw registration of total 17.65 million doses. Of which 9.62 million are first doses, 7.76 million second doses and 268,592 precautionary doses. A total of 523 sites saw vaccination of which 440 were government centres and 83 were private.

