Pune district reports 34 new Covid-19 cases

PUNE Pune district reported 34 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 151 are currently active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,525 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 18 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,162 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 10 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,412 and the toll stood at 3627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Saturday saw in total 17.90 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.71 million are first doses, 7.86 million are second doses and 3,19,349 were precautionary doses. A total of 249 sites saw vaccination out of which 163 were govt centres and 86 were private.

