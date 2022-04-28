Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases
pune news

Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases

Pune: Pune district on Thursday reported 34 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities
Pune district on Thursday reported 34 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 11:24 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune: Pune district on Thursday reported 34 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 680,039 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 347,509 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,586 total cases so far and 7,203 Covid deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,453,486 Covid cases. Of this, 1,432,729 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,543 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 217 active cases in the district.

As per the state health department, 157 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,728,628 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%.

Across Maharashtra, 165 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and two Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The state health department stated that of 80,136,614 laboratory samples, 7,877,429 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.83% of patients till Thursday.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP