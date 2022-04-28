Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases

Pune: Pune district on Thursday reported 34 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 680,039 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 347,509 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,586 total cases so far and 7,203 Covid deaths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Pune district, there are 1,453,486 Covid cases. Of this, 1,432,729 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,543 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 217 active cases in the district.

As per the state health department, 157 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,728,628 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%.

Across Maharashtra, 165 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and two Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The state health department stated that of 80,136,614 laboratory samples, 7,877,429 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.83% of patients till Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}