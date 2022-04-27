Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

PUNE: Pune district reported 34 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 219 are active cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,583 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported 20 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,372 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported nine new cases and the progressive count went up to 347,500 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday saw total registration of 18.01 million doses. Of which 9.73 million are first doses, 7.92 million second doses and 353,242 precautionary doses. A total of 299 sites saw vaccination of which 215 were government centres and 84 were private.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}