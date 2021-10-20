Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 367 new Covid cases, 3 deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 367 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 367 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection
A beneficiary gets vaccinated in Pune, on Monday. As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 367 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Pune: As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 367 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,902 deaths and 7,741 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 28,000 doses vaccinated on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 180 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 363,705 and the death toll stood at 6,862 as two more deaths were reported on the day. Pune city reported 123 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 519,817 and the death toll stood at 9,190 as one more death was reported on the day. PCMC reported 64 new cases and the progressive count went up to 267,953 and the toll stood at 3,501 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune also saw 28,702 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 11,585,449. Of which 7,599,997 are first doses and 3,985,452 are second doses. A total of 563 sites saw vaccination of which 374 were government centres and 189 were private.

