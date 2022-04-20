Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 153 are active cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported seven new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,541 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 19 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,222 and the death toll stood at 9,710 as no deaths were reported. PCMC reported 11 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,443 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday saw a total registration of 17.93 million doses. Of which 9.72 million are first doses, 7.88 million second doses and 329,661 precautionary doses. A total of 305 sites saw vaccination of which 221 were government centres and 84 were private.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}