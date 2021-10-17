Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 395 new Covid cases, four deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 395 new Covid cases, four deaths

This took the progressive count to 1.15 million Covid cases out of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,887 deaths reported and 8,039 are active cases
According to state health department data, Pune district reported 395 new Covid cases and four deaths due to the infection on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 08:49 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

According to state health department data, Pune district reported 395 new Covid cases and four deaths due to the infection on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million out of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,887 deaths reported and 8,039 are active cases.

Pune rural reported 237 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 363,375 and the death toll stood at 6,855 as three more deaths were reported on the day.

Pune city reported 106 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 519,615 and the death toll stood at 9,184 as one new death was reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 52 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 267,860 and the toll stood at 3,499.

The district, meanwhile, saw 15,894 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-Win dashboard and in total 11,500,263. Out of which 7,569,055 are first doses and 3,931,208 are second doses. A total of 266 sites saw vaccination out of which 136 were government centres and 130 were private centres.

