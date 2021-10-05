Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 426 new Covid cases, 2 deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 426 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Published on Oct 05, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Beneficiaries at a vaccination centre in Pune. As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 426 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection. (HT)
By HT Correspondent

Pune: As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 426 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.14 million of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,810 deaths and 8,593 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 49,000 doses vaccinated on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 195 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 360,175 and the death toll stood at 6,794 as one death was reported on the day. Pune city reported 161 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 518,137 and the death toll went up to 9,168 as one more death was reported on the day. PCMC reported 70 new cases and the progressive count went up to 266,901 and the toll stood at 3,499 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune also saw 49,898 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 10,882,577. Out of which 7,298,718 are first doses and 3,583,859 are second doses. A total of 646 sites saw vaccination of which 447 were government centres and 199 private centres.

