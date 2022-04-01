Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 45 new Covid cases

The progressive count stands at 1.45 million Covid cases of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 255 are active cases
Pune city reported 33 new cases which took the progressive count to 679,975 and the death toll stood at 9,707. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 08:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Pune district reported 45 new Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,517 deaths and 255 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,431 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported 33 new cases which took the progressive count to 679,975 and the death toll stood at 9,707. PCMC reported seven new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,287 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, saw registration of total 17.78 million doses. Of which 9.68 million are first doses, 7.81 million second and 286,456 precautionary doses. A total of 341 sites saw vaccination of which 265 were government centres and 76 were private.

