Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Pune: Pune district reported 46 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 284 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 14 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,725 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,058 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported seven new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,746 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Tuesday, a total of 18.36 million doses have been registered. Of which 9.76 million are first doses, 8.18 million second doses and 422,810 precautionary doses. A total of 270 sites saw vaccination of which 201 were government centres and 69 private.

