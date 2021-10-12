Pune district reports 497 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

Pune: As of Tuesday, Pune district has reported 497 new Covid cases and six deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.14 million of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,874 deaths and 8,206 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 72,000 doses vaccinated on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 288 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 362,140 and the death toll stood at 6,845 as four more deaths were reported on the day. Pune city reported 121 new cases which took the progressive count to 519,067 and the death toll stood at 9,181 as two more deaths were reported on the day. PCMC reported 88 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 267,507 and the toll stood at 3,499 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune also saw 73,628 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 11,298,486. Of which 7,476,341 are first doses and 3,822,145 are second doses. A total of 869 sites saw vaccination of which 671 were government centres and 198 were private.

