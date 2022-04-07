Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 50 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

One death was reported from Pune Municipal Corporation and four deaths were reported from Pune rural on Thursday
(HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 09:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

As per the state health department, Pune district on Thursday reported 50 more cases of Covid-19 and five deaths due to the infection.

One death was reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and four deaths were reported from Pune rural on Thursday.

PMC has reported 680,054 Covid cases and 9,708 deaths by Thursday. PCMC has reported 347,342 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,469 total cases so far and 7,195 Covid deaths.

In Pune district, there are 1,452,865 Covid cases. Of this, 1,432,093 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,530 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 242 active cases.

