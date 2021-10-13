Pune district reports 519 new Covid cases, one death

On Wednesday, Pune district has reported 519 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.14 million of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,875 deaths and 8,281 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 57,000 doses vaccinated on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 273 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 362,413 and the death toll stood at 6,846 as one more death was reported on the day. Pune city reported 146 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 519,213 and the death toll stood at 9,181 as no more deaths were reported on the day. PCMC reported 100 new cases and the progressive count went up to 267,607 and the toll stood at 3,499 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune also saw 57,612 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 11,360,287. Out of which 7,511,042 are first doses and 3,849,245 are second doses. A total of 839 sites saw vaccination of which 646 were government centres and 193 were private centres.

