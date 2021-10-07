Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 554 new Covid cases, one death
pune news

Pune district reports 554 new Covid cases, one death

As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 554 new Covid-19 positive cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The one death was reported from Pune rural
A Covid vaccination centre in Pune.
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 08:35 PM IST
By Namrata Devikar

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 554 new Covid-19 positive cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The one death was reported from Pune rural.

and no deaths were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours. No deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the last 24 hours.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 518,467 Covid cases and 9,178 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 267,089 cases so far and a total of 3,499 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 360,845 cases and 6,819 deaths due to the virus.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,146,401 Covid cases. Of this, 1,117,738 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 19,845 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 8,818 active cases in the district.

RELATED STORIES

As per the state health department, 2,415 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,394,075. The recovery rate in the state is 97.32%.

Across Maharashtra, 2,681 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 49 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated out of 59,766,957 laboratory samples, 6,570,472 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 11% of patients till Thursday.

Currently, 239,587 people are in home quarantine and 1,328 in institutional quarantine.

Pune district figures

Covid-19 cases: 1,146,401

Recovered patients: 1,117,738

Deaths: 19,845

Active cases: 8,818

New cases: 554

New death: 1

