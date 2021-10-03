Pune district reports 572 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

Pune: As of Saturday, Pune district has reported 572 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.14 million of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,800 deaths and 9,096 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 95,000 doses vaccinated on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 294 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 359,371 and the death toll stood at 6,792 as two more deaths were reported on the day. Pune city reported 183 new cases which took the progressive count to 517,638 and the death toll went up to 9,160 as two more deaths were reported on the day.

PCMC reported 95 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 266,662 and the toll stood at 3,499 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune also saw 95,318 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and in total 10,733,810. Out of which 7,235,162 are first doses and 3,498,648 are second doses. A total of 603 sites saw vaccination of which 349 were govt centres and 254 were private centres.