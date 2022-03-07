Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 59 new Covid cases, no death

The progressive count stands at 1.45 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,507 deaths reported and 1,239 are current active cases
Published on Mar 07, 2022 08:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district reported 59 new Covid-19 cases and no death due to the infection on Monday. The progressive count stands at 1.45 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,507 deaths reported and 1,239 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 15 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 424,917 and the death toll stood at 7,142. Pune city reported 29 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,094 and the death toll stood at 9,427. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 15 new Covid19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,982 and the toll stood at 3,588.

As of Monday, in Pune district, a total of 17.37 million doses have been registered, as per the CoWin dashboard. Out of which 9.51 million are first doses, 7.61 million are second doses and 240,204 were precautionary doses. A total of 509 sites saw vaccination out of which 408 were government centres and 101 were private.

