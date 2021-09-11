Pune district reports 629 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 629 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours on Saturday. This took the progressive count to 1.12 million of which 1.09 million have recovered, 19,678 deaths and 12,949 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 0.15 million vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 376 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 350,979 and with one more death reported the death toll went up to 6,707. Pune city reported 144 new cases which took the progressive count to 514,018 and with no more deaths reported the death toll remained 9,130. PCMC reported 109 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 264,154 and with one more death reported the toll stood at 3,492.

Vaccine count

Pune also saw 152,531 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and totally 9,076,410 vaccines have been administered in total including 6,503,268 first dose and 2,573,142 are second dose. A total of 773 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 494 are government and 279 private.