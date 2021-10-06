Pune district reports 634 new Covid cases, 34 deaths

Pune: As of Wednesday, Pune district has reported 634 new Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.14 million of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,844 deaths and 8,929 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 40,000 doses vaccinated on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 327 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 360,502 and the death toll stood at 6,818 as 24 more deaths were reported on the day. Pune city reported 192 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 518,329 and the death toll went up to 9,178 as 10 more deaths were reported on the day. PCMC reported 115 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 267,016 and the toll stood at 3,499 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune also saw 40,931 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday and in total 10,924,738. Out of which 7,315,461 are first doses and 3,609,277 are second doses. A total of 613 sites saw vaccination of which 416 were government centres and 197 were private centres.