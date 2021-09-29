Pune district reports 648 new Covid cases, 15 deaths; 88,467 get jabs on Wednesday

PUNE According to the state health department, the Pune district has reported 648 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths due to the infection, on Wednesday. This took the progressive count to 1.14 million out of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,789 deaths reported and 9,280 are active cases or patients who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 341 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 358,316 and the death toll went up to 6,788 as 11 more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 200 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 517,083 and the death toll went up to 9,156 as three more deaths were reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 107 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 266,328 and the toll stood at 3,496 as one more death was reported.

The district, meanwhile, saw 88,467 vaccinations on Wednesday as per the Co-Win dashboard and in total 1,04,77,010. Out of which 71,24,451 are first doses and 33,52,559 are second doses.

A total of 742 sites saw vaccination out of which 504 were government centres and 238 were private centres.