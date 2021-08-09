Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 655 new Covid cases, 18 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 655 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths in 24 hours on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Pune: Pune district reported 655 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths in 24 hours on Monday. This took the progressive count to 1.097 million of which 1.064 million have recovered, 18,958 deaths and 14,149 are active cases currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 49,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 398 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 333,112 and with 15 deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,330. Pune city reported 139 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 505,815 and reported no death on the day so the death toll stood at 8,905, while PCMC reported 118 new cases and the progressive count went up to 258,809. With three more deaths reported, the toll stood at 3,419.

Pune also saw 49,121 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Monday and totally 6,599,866 vaccines have been administered including 4,911,266 first dose and 1,688,600 second dose. A total of 507 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 315 are government and 192 private.

