Pune district reports 706 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 706 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Pune: Pune district reported 706 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday. This took the progressive count to 1.13 million of which 1.09 million have recovered, 19,704 deaths and 13,101 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 72,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 372 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 352,169 and the death toll went up to 6,738 as two more deaths were added. Pune city reported 185 new cases which took the progressive count to 514,540 and the death toll went up to 9126. PCMC reported 149 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 264,537 and the toll stood at 3,491.

Vaccine count

Pune also saw 72,910 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and totally 9,236,641. Of which 6,587,180 are first doses and 2,649,461 second doses. A total of 645 sites saw vaccination of which 412 were government centres and 233 were private.

