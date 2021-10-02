Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Pune district reports 748 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

According to the state health department, Pune district has reported 748 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection, on Friday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Beneficiary gets a vaccination jab in Pune. According to the state health department, Pune district has reported 748 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection, on Friday. (HT)

PUNE According to the state health department, Pune district has reported 748 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the infection, on Friday. This took the progressive count to 1.14 million, out of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,796 deaths reported and 9,021 are active cases or patients who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 456 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 359,077 and the death toll stood at 6,790.

Pune city reported 161 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 517,455 and the death toll went up to 9,158 as two more deaths were reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 131 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 266,567 and the toll stood at 3,499 as one death was reported on Friday.

Pune also saw 88,922 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-Win dashboard and to date 1,06,34,328. Out of which 71,93,982 are first doses and 34,40,346 are second doses. A total of 737 sites saw vaccination, out of which 472 were government centres and 265 were private centres.

