Pune district reports 77 new Covid cases in 24 hours
pune news

Pune district reports 77 new Covid cases in 24 hours

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 679,942 Covid cases and 9,707 deaths by Thursday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 09:18 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

Pune district on Thursday reported 77 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.

The progressive count stands at 1,452,648 Covid cases. Of this, 1,431,913 patients have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 218 active cases in the district.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 679,942 Covid cases and 9,707 deaths by Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,280 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,426 total cases so far and 7,183 Covid deaths.

