Pune district reports 8,211 new Covid cases, six deaths

Pune: The district reported over 8,200 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, a dip in the number of new cases since the past three days
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Pune: The district reported over 8,200 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, a dip in the number of new cases since the past three days. Pune has been reporting the highest number of new positive cases in the state breaking its own record since the lockdown has been imposed. Pune’s progressive count went up to 5.84 lakh new cases of which 4.95 lakh have recovered, 8,489 have been declared dead and the active cases count has gone beyond 81,000.

Pune city reported 4,250 new Covid-9 cases which took the progressive count to 302,518 and, with three new deaths, took the death toll to 4,785. PCMC reported 2,141 new cases which took the count to 148,392 and with no new deaths the toll went up to 1,392. Pune rural reported 1,820 new cases which took the final count to 134,059 and with three new deaths the toll went up to 2,263.

Pune also vaccinated 85,146 beneficiaries on Tuesday of which PMC vaccinated 21,086 beneficiaries, PCMC vaccinated 15,637 beneficiaries and Pune rural reported 48,423 beneficiaries. Of the total vaccinations, 84,416 were of Covishield and the remaining were of Covaxin.

