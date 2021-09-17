Pune district reports 803 new Covid cases, 8 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 803 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths in 24 hours on Friday. This took the progressive count to 1.13 million of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,721 deaths and 13,432 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 0.143 million vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 495 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 353,755 and the death toll went up to 6,748 as six more deaths were added. Pune city reported 177 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 515,166 and the death toll went up to 9,130 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 131 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 264,995 and the toll stood at 3,494.

Pune also saw 143,827 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and in total 9,529,894. Of which 6,724,538 are first doses and 2,805,356 are second doses. A total of 811 sites saw vaccination of which 525 were government centres and 286 were private.