Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 861 new Covid cases, 9 deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 861 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 861 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:08 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: Pune district reported 861 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday. Two days in a row, the district has reported less than 100 new Covid cases. This took the progressive count to 1.070 million of which 1.035 million have recovered, 17,782 deaths and 16,663 are active cases currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 42,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 428 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 317,413 and with four more deaths the death toll stood at 5,993. Pune city reported 253 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 498,763 and reported five new deaths on the day the toll stood at 8,553 while PCMC reported 180 new Covid cases the progressive count went up to 253,905 and with no new deaths reported the toll stood at 2,989.

Pune also saw 42,878 vaccinations on the day as per Co-Win dashboard and totally 5,296,113 vaccines have been administered totally, including 4,122,516 first dose and 1,173,597 are second dose. A total of 357 vaccination sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 233 are government and 124 private centres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP