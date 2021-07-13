Pune district reports 861 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 861 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday. Two days in a row, the district has reported less than 100 new Covid cases. This took the progressive count to 1.070 million of which 1.035 million have recovered, 17,782 deaths and 16,663 are active cases currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 42,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 428 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 317,413 and with four more deaths the death toll stood at 5,993. Pune city reported 253 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 498,763 and reported five new deaths on the day the toll stood at 8,553 while PCMC reported 180 new Covid cases the progressive count went up to 253,905 and with no new deaths reported the toll stood at 2,989.

Pune also saw 42,878 vaccinations on the day as per Co-Win dashboard and totally 5,296,113 vaccines have been administered totally, including 4,122,516 first dose and 1,173,597 are second dose. A total of 357 vaccination sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 233 are government and 124 private centres.