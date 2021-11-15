Pune district reports 91 new Covid cases on Monday

Pune: As of Monday, Pune district has reported 91 new Covid-19 cases. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,993 deaths and 2,902 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 45,000 doses of vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 39 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 366,684 and the death toll stood at 6,934. Pune city reported 49 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 521,923 and the death toll stood at 9,205. PCMC reported 31 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 269,224 and the toll stood at 3,505 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune district saw 45,858 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Monday and in total 12,448,019. Of which 7,930,614 are first doses and 4,517,405 are second doses. A total of 647 sites saw vaccination of which 502 were government centres and 145 were private.

