Pune district reports 975 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths on Thursday

PUNE As per state health department authorities, Pune district reported 975 fresh Covid-19 and four virus-related deaths on Thursday.

Two deaths were reported from Pune rural and two deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits in 24 hours.

The progressive count of the district stands at 1,121,068 cases. Out of this, 1,086,788 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 19,620 deaths and there are 14,660 active cases.

The PMC has reported 511,969 cases and 9,124 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 262,532 cases so far and a total of 3,482 deaths due to the virus, while Pune rural has reported 346,567 total cases and 6,665 deaths.

As per the state health department, 4,755 patients were discharged on Thursday in the state taking the total to 6,281,985. The recovery rate in the state is 97.04 per cent.

Across Maharashtra, 4,342 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 55 deaths were reported and the case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated out of 543,27,469 laboratory samples, 6,473,674 have tested positive till Thursday i.e 11.92% of patients.

Currently, 2,87,385 people are in home quarantine and 1,971 people are in institutional quarantine.