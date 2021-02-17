Pune district reports four Covid deaths, 864 new cases

Pune: Pune district has reported four deaths due to Covid-19 and 864 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department on Wednesday. The Covid toll reached 3.96 lakh while 3.80 lakh have been declared as recovered, 8,066 declared dead by the infection and 7,509 patients continued to remain active as patients undergoing treatment at hospitals or are in home isolation.

The city has reported 443 new Covid cases which took the final count to 202,350 while one more death was reported taking the death toll to 4,557. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 223 new cases which reached the count to 98,977 while the death toll stood to 1,321 as one fresh death was reported. Pune rural reported 198 new Covid cases which took the final count to 95,244 while the death toll stood at 2,140 as two more deaths were reported.

The department reported that 3,853 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.85 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.62%. Also, 4,787 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.76 lakh. In addition, 40 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,819. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.49%. Of 154,355,268 laboratory samples 2,076,093 have been tested positive (13.43%) for Covid-19 until Wednesday.

Currently, 195,704 people are in home quarantine and 1,664 people are in institutional quarantine.