Pune district’s active Covid-19 cases fall below 10k

PUNE According to the state health department, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Pune district fell below the 10,000-mark on Friday at 9,530 cases. The drop has come after seven months as the last time the district’s count went down below 10,000 cases was on February 23, before the second wave hit when Pune district reported 9,399 active Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, the district reported 640 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.13 million out of which 1.10 million have recovered, 19,753 deaths reported and 9,530 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

Pune district also saw 54, 018 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 399 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 356,549 and the death toll stood at 6,764 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 141 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 516,283 and the death toll stood at 9,146 as six more deaths were reported on the day.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 100 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 265,820 and the toll stood at 3,494.

Pune also saw 54, 018 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-Win dashboard on Friday and in total 10,069,278. Out of which 69,54,528 are first doses and 3,114,750 are second doses. A total of 439 sites saw vaccination out of which 162 were government centres and 277 were private centres.