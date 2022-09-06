Pune district to release ₹5.8 crore funds for rain relief
Vitthal Banote, district management officer for Pune district, said that there were several events of heavy rainfall in the district where there was loss of houses and cattle too
Many parts of the district reported a loss of cattle, crops and houses due to extremely heavy rainfall in the region between June 1 and August 31. So the disaster management department of Pune district has announced an aid of ₹5,88,00,000 to farmers for relief and rehabilitation operations.
Vitthal Banote, district management officer for Pune district, said that there were several events of heavy rainfall in the district where there was loss of houses and cattle too.
“There were four people who died because of lightning, drowning in flash floods and due to other reasons caused by the extreme climate. Two individuals in the district were hurt during these extreme events,” said Banote.
He added that 265 cattle also died during these three months.
“There were 477 partially damaged homes, one completely damaged home and one completely damaged hut. Along with this 16 cattle shades were destroyed during these three months. Along with this 297 villages were affected where crops were damaged during this time. And so a total of funds that will be sent for compensation are ₹5,88,00,000,” said Banote.
Meanwhile, extreme rainfall is likely to continue this month. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that many parts of the Pune district will report an increase in rainfall activity.
“From September 8 onwards, rainfall activity in Pune city is likely to increase significantly. There are even warnings for isolated heavy rain in adjacent ghat areas,” said IMD officials.
Pune district has reported an excess rainfall of 31 per cent from June 1 till Monday as per the weather department.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics