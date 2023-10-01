Pune district witnesses normal rainfall this season

The southwest monsoon has ended, with normal rainfall and a 3% and 6% deficit in Maharashtra and Pune district, respectively, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This year, the overall monsoon was a roller coaster ride with variations from arrival to its official conclusion. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Shivajinagar, which is representative of Pune city, recorded a 26 per cent rainfall deficit with 446.2 mm of rainfall for the cumulative period of June 1 to September 30 amid 44 rainy days this season.

Chinchwad has recorded 32% excess rainfall during this season, the IMD data revealed that the area has received 801 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 605.6 mm. While Pashan and Lohegaon received 556.3 mm and 568.9 mm of rainfall, respectively.

KS Hosalikar, head, Climate Research and Services, IMD Pune, said, “The IMD had forecasted normal to below normal rainfall for Maharashtra this year. We are happy that, the current situation is slightly better than what we expected earlier.”

The monsoon entered Maharashtra this year, with a week’s delay from the south Konkan area, after arrival in this area on June 11, its progress was halted.

The monsoon then made its progress on June 23 and covered some areas in Vidarbha, against its normal course as Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

The weather experts said it happened due to the early activation of the Bay of Bengal branch.

In Pune, the monsoon arrived on June 25 which has also become the most delayed arrival in the decade. Earlier the most delayed arrival was in 2019 when it arrived on June 24. However, even after its arrival, the monsoon was in a weak phase, and many areas in the city as well as in the state received poor rainfall.

In July, the state experienced vigorous active monsoon conditions throughout the month, and both the Arabi Sea and the Bay of Bengal branches were active resulting a good rainfall.

The Konkan and Goa subdivisions after receiving extremely heavy rainfall have recorded 2033 mm of rainfall which was 29 percent higher than the normal rainfall for the period of June 1 to July 30.

The other three subdivisions namely Central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Marathwada recorded a normal category rainfall with Central Maharashtra on the negative side of the rainfall.

In August, with its entry into the monsoon break phase, the state experienced a ‘large’ rainfall deficit of 43% for August.

The Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha meteorological subdivisions were adversely affected due to rainfall deficiency. While the Konkan and Goa subdivision was the only sub-division, that experienced 7% excess rainfall till August.

Central Maharashtra has experienced a 22 % rainfall deficit, and Marathwada and Vidarbha subdivisions are experiencing a 20% and 12% deficit respectively from June 1 to August 30.

In September, the partial revival of monsoon throughout the September brought good rainfall to the state.

There were some instances when the districts in Vidarbha and North Maharashtra experienced flood-like conditions. Many districts in Marathwada also received good rainfall.

The Konkan and Goa subdivisions already exceeded the rainfall limit for this monsoon season, said officials.

The overall rainfall during September becomes helpful for agriculture in Maharashtra, especially during the rabi season as it will help maintain the moisture in the soil, and the light to moderate rains will help groundwater recharge.

The majority of reservoirs are experiencing good water storage that will cater to the irrigation and drinking water demand. The state received 233 mm of rainfall which is higher by 32% than normal rainfall.

The Pune district received 36% excess rainfall with 241.8 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 177.7 mm between September 1 and 29.

“The monsoon was weak in the first phase which was June and July. We expected that it would be active during the second phase which is in August and September. However, the month-long active monsoon phase, El Nino’s impact has worsened the situation in the state. But with drivers like positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and some others, the active monsoon conditions in Maharashtra have compensated for the deficiency and the gap has been reduced significantly in many districts,” Hosalikar said.

“A significant observation noticed by the scientists is that, despite the El Nino conditions the monsoon situation is much better than what we have expected. It has shown us that we need to focus more on other atmospheric drivers apart from El Nino and La Nina that will affect the weather in our country,” said Hosalikar.

Light to moderate rainfall to continue in coming days

IMD officials said the state as well as the Pune district will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall in the coming days.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said, “A low-pressure area lies over the east-central Arabian Sea off south Konkan-Goa coasts. It is likely to persist over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours. Another low-pressure area lies over the Northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become a marked low-pressure area and move north-westwards towards the north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours.”

Under the influence of these systems, the Konkan region will experience good rainfall, while the weather in south Maharashtra and Pune will be uncertain as the local weather influence will be on the rise.

“Some areas will experience intense spells with thunder activities while most of the areas are likely to experience light to moderate rains,” said Shilpa Apte, meteorologist, weather and forecasting department, IMD, Pune.

Withdrawal journey to commence on October 4

The state is currently experiencing a return monsoon phase and very soon a monsoon withdrawal will start from Maharashtra. The IMD officials said that, as a low-pressure area is formed in the Arabi Sea, the state will experience light to moderate rains for the next 2-3 days, once this system enters the land, it will become weak and thereafter the state will be witnessing the monsoon withdrawal.

“The journey is expected to start on October 4 from North Maharashtra and the department is tracking its movement,” said IMD officials.

