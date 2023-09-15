Pune division exceeds average rainfall for Sept

Pune:

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the Pune district received 94.4mm of rain between September 1 and 14, which is 8 per cent excess of 85.8 mm. (HT PHOTO)

Active monsoon conditions in September have brought good rains for the Pune district, which is currently in the surplus rainfall category. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the Pune district received 94.4mm of rain between September 1 and 14, which is 8 per cent excess of 85.8 mm, the average for September precipitation.

The Vidarbha meteorological sub-division and the region has entered into the excess rainfall category for the first time in this monsoon season. As per IMD figures, Vidarbha received 25 per cent excess rainfall in September.

Monsoon conditions in the state have been variable this year. Due to the late arrival and weaker start of the monsoon, the state and all sub-divisions experienced below-normal rainfall in June. After the monsoon returned in July, the situation improved. However, the rains provided by the active western monsoon branch were limited to the Konkan and Goa subdivisions, while the rest of the state received less rainfall due to the weak monsoon’s inability to penetrate Maharashtra’s core.

The state then experienced almost a month-long monsoon break in August, however, September witnessed a partial revival. This time the Bay of Bengal branch has brought rain to Maharashtra. Therefore, the Vidarbha region experienced more rainfall compared to other areas in the state.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and forecasting division, at IMD, Pune said, “The well-marked low-pressure area yesterday lay over adjoining north Odisha and West Bengal. The system is moving towards the west direction. As a result, the Vidarbha area has received good rainfall in the past 2 days.”

Milind Phadke, former weather Scientist, at Reginal Meteorological Centre, Nagpur said, “The Bay of Bengal monsoon branch benefits the Vidarbha region. The low-pressure area was developed in Odisha & Chattisgarh. As per the studies, when this system moves, the left side of the system experiences more rainfall. As a result, the Vidarbha region, which is on the left side of the system, received more rainfall. Although the region experienced positive rainfall earlier, the period was short, and the amount of rainfall received was also less compared to the rainfall received in September. “

Currently, the sub-division is experiencing 25 per cent excess rainfall with 116.60 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 93.60 mm for September.

Meanwhile, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa subdivisions are also on the positive side of the rainfall. However, Marathwada is experiencing a 10 per cent rainfall deficit for September month till date.

Situation Ahead

As per the colour-coded forecast, the state will experience an increase in rainfall activities in the next 24 hours. Many areas are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on September 16, thereafter the rainfall activity will be gradually reducing. In Vidarbha, the rainfall will mainly depend on local weather conditions. While in the other three divisions, light rainfall will be experienced till September 18.

