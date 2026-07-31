Pune doctor booked for allegedly practising sans medical registration

Pune:

The Kondhwa police have booked a doctor for allegedly practising electro-homeopathy in Bibwewadi, Kondhwa road, without being registered with any recognised medical council. A first information report (FIR) has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for violating the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, which prohibits medical practice by unregistered persons, officials said on Thursday.

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The accused has been identified as Keshav Dara Wadia, 62, a resident of Kukreja Park, Kondhwa road. The FIR was registered on July 27 under sections 33(1) and 33(2) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961 and the police have begun an investigation into the case.

According to the complaint, an inquiry committee constituted by the PMC’s health department acting on directions issued by the assistant health officer inspected a clinic operating on the ground floor of Kukreja Park, Tulsinagar, Kondhwa road on June 23, 2026. During the inspection, the accused allegedly informed the committee that he was providing treatment using electro-homeopathy and held a diploma in electro-homeopathy system of medicine (D.E.H.M.S.). He also claimed that he treated patients through therapies such as acupressure, chiropractic, spinal therapy, holistic healing and ancient systems of master healing. The inspection team examined the clinic and verified patient records. No allopathic medicines, injections, tablets or ointments were found at the premises according to the complaint. However, the practitioner was found offering medical treatment without possessing registration from any recognised statutory medical council. The complaint further stated that the accused was not registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council, Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine, Maharashtra Homoeopathic Council or the Maharashtra State Dental Council. Subsequently, the PMC health department directed that legal action be initiated under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Santosh Khetmalas, senior police inspector attached to Kondhwa police station, said, “We have started recording the statement of the accused and the officials. The accused is a senior citizen and no arrests have been made. The probe is ongoing, and we will investigate whether the practitioner violated provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act by treating patients without the required statutory registration or qualification.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Santosh Khetmalas, senior police inspector attached to Kondhwa police station, said, “We have started recording the statement of the accused and the officials. The accused is a senior citizen and no arrests have been made. The probe is ongoing, and we will investigate whether the practitioner violated provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act by treating patients without the required statutory registration or qualification.” {{/usCountry}}

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