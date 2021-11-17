Pune doctors sound “viral infection” alarm with change-of-season forecast in play

PUNE As temperatures across Pune city fluctuate with a difference of at least 10 degrees Centigrade between maximum and minimum, doctors have sounded the change of season “viral infection” alarm.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature reported by the weather department for Pune city was 31.6 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature at 20.6 degrees Celsius.

Earlier in the month, minimum temperatures in parts of the city were as low as 10.9 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy weather along with light rainfall is also likely in parts of the city for the next few days said, weathers department officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cloudy climate in the city till November 19.

Dr Mahendra Dadke of Jupiter Hospital said patients with diabetes, hypertension and asthma need to be careful.

“This weather is ideal for viral infections to spread. In the morning, the breeze is cooler and afternoons are relatively warmer which is favourable for pathogens to breed leading to more infections. Patients with complaints of pulmonary functions may get viral infections during this time. As the season changes, there is a rise in viral infection cases. High-risk patients should wear warm clothes while taking a morning walk, and should take steam inhalations to keep infections at bay,” said Dr Dadke.

He added that young children are also at risk of infections during this time.

“However, as schools are shut as of now, the number of paediatric patients are fewer. They still are at risk. Parents should take special care of children during this time,” said Dr Dadke.

Dr Kapil Lendal, a city-based paediatric practitioner said that children should be given immunity boosters to safeguard them from infections.

“If the child has a cold and a cough, s/he should be given steam. However, the child should be taken to a medical practitioner. If the child has fever, they should be immediately taken to the doctor for antibiotics treatment,” said Dr Lendal.