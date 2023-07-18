Balbharati domain name for sale, plaint lodged by education dept

Pune

The Maharashtra State Textbook Production and Curriculum Research Board lodged the complaint on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra State Textbook Production and Curriculum Research Board, which is under the school education department of the state government, on Tuesday discovered that the domain of Balbharati is for sale. An advertisement of such a nature appeared on Google and within a short time, the education department initiated action. Balbharti immediately mobilised officials and employees to find out how exactly this happened.

State Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare said that Balbharti has filed a complaint in this regard. He said that after receiving the inspection report, details of the situation be known.

“It was seen that an advertisement was published on Google that the domain of the website ‘balbharati.in’ of the state government organisation ‘Balbharati’, which produces, prints and conducts curriculum research, is to be sold for 2,000 US dollars,” said Mandhare.

On the website ‘ebalbharti.in’, textbooks of Balbharti are available in the form of ‘e literature’. Crores of students, parents, and teachers of the state visit this website, and textbooks in PDF format can be downloaded for free from this website.

“The ‘balbharati.in’ is the official domain of Balbharati and it was taken in the year 2005-06. So, the process of renewal of this domain for the next five years has been done in 2023. However, it appears that someone has tampered with the domain. A technical report has been drawn up in this regard and legal action is being initiated. Initially, the complaint is registered online. The process of collecting information about what exactly happened is currently underway and information is being collected. Legal action will be processed accordingly,” Krishna Kumar Patil, director, Balbharti.

“The advertisement of selling the official domain of ‘Balbharti’ is currently appearing on the internet and this is a form of fraud. Action is being taken by Balbharti in this regard. A legal complaint will be filed soon. The process has started in that regard,” said Mandhare.

