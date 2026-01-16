Pune election: Voters angry as names go missing, booths changed

Several voters across the city expressed anger and confusion on polling day after discovering that their names were either missing from the electoral rolls or had been shifted to different wards and polling booths following the recent ward delimitation. The situation led to confusion and sporadic chaos at multiple polling stations, with voters alleging poor communication and inadequate public awareness by the election machinery. The situation led to confusion and sporadic chaos at multiple polling stations, with voters alleging poor communication and inadequate public awareness by the election machinery. (Mahendra Kolhe / HT)

In Sadashiv Peth, Abhishek Khole said he was shocked to find his name missing from the voter list despite having completed all formalities well in advance. “I had verified my voter registration online a few months ago, and everything was in order. I came early with my family, carrying my voter ID, only to be told that my name does not exist. I have lived in Sadashiv Peth for years and have voted from the same address in previous elections. This is extremely frustrating,” he said.

Similar complaints emerged from the Sinhagad Road area, where several residents found that their names had been shifted to other wards. Sandeep Jadhav, 42, an IT professional, said he was asked to check multiple polling booths after being told his name might have been transferred due to ward restructuring. “There was no prior message or intimation. I ran from one help desk to another, but no one could give clear answers. Many people like me had taken time off work to vote but returned without casting a ballot,” he said.

Confusion was also reported from Shukrawar Peth, particularly in ward number 25, where booth changes following the new ward formation affected several voters. Senior citizen Sunita Deshpande said she reached her usual polling booth only to be informed that it had been reassigned. “I have been voting at the same booth for more than 20 years. This year, my booth was suddenly changed. I did not receive any SMS or written notice. At my age, it is difficult to keep moving from one place to another,” she said.

Election officials said the changes were made in accordance with the revised ward structure and had urged voters to verify their ward and booth details in advance.