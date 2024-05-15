Pune family of ex-Army officer killed in Gaza awaits arrival of mortal remains

Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), who was killed in the Rafah region of Gaza, was a resident of Pune and had recently joined the United Nations as a security service coordinator, his family disclosed on Tuesday. Colonel Kale was travelling in a vehicle displaying the United Nations flag when it was attacked.

According to relatives interviewed by HT, the final rites of the 46-year-old former Indian army officer will be conducted in Pune within two days, once his body is transported via Cairo. He is survived by his wife Amrita, son Vedant, and daughter Radhika.

His brother, Group Captain Vishal Kale, serves as a senior officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF), while his cousin, Colonel Ameya Kale, is also in the army.

Colonel Ameya Kale, when approached, stated, “The family is in contact with the embassy and relevant government departments. The timing of the last rites will be determined by the family. At this moment, we have collectively decided not to comment further as we are in mourning and deeply distressed.”

A native of Nagpur, Kale, aged 46, tragically lost his life while en route to a hospital in Rafah, Gaza, Palestine, on Monday. He had recently relocated to Pune and commenced his role as a security service coordinator with the UN just three weeks prior, as confirmed by a family member on Tuesday.

The former Indian army officer had joined the UN as a Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) in April 2024.

According to his brother-in-law, Wing Commander (Retd) Prasant Karde, the final rites for the ex-Indian army officer will take place in Pune after 48 hours following the transportation of his remains from Cairo, Egypt.

Karde, a senior commander with IndiGo, stated that Colonel Kale was travelling in a vehicle displaying the United Nations flag when it was attacked.

Waibhav, who left the army three years ago and settled in Pune, originally hailed from Nagpur and attended Somalwar High School in the city. The former infantry officer opted to join the UN to advance his career and participate in humanitarian missions, Wing Commander Karde explained.

While Waibhav tragically succumbed to his gunshot wounds, another officer who was in the vehicle with him is in critical condition and receiving medical care. Waibhav's remains are being transported from Cairo and will arrive in either Mumbai or Pune, depending on flight availability, Wing Commander Karde added.

Wing Commander Karde stated that while serving in the Indian Army, Colonel Kale participated in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Congo in 2009-10. Karde added that the timing of his latest job at the United Nations proved fatal, leading to his death.

The army officer had commanded 11 JK Rifles in Kashmir and served as an instructor at the Army Infantry School in Mhow.

Waibhav, who joined the army in 1998, served during his military career spanning over two decades in the northeast, including the Siachen glacier. He was a former officer in the National Rifles in Kashmir and was also part of the counterintelligence and counterterrorism operations unit of the army.

His LinkedIn profile states that he has experience in the entire spectrum of security risk management, where he claimed to have led an independent unit, overseeing security risk assessment and planning.

“It included a plan presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also, led the security orientation and sustainability training for a youth development program, with over three thousand volunteers. I further detailed an International Youth Exchange program to Central Asian Republics. As the Contingent Security Coordinator with the United Nations, I facilitated safe and efficient program delivery and access to those in need. It entailed security risk mitigation by engaging with host country agencies, other security stakeholders, and local community/influencers. Had the distinction of being part of the security coordination team during the visit of US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton,” the profile states.