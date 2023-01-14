Pune: Family of four dies by suicide due to financial difficulties

Four members of a family in Pune died by suicide due to financial difficulties. The incident occurred on Friday and police suspect they had consumed poisonous substances.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Thote, his wife Indu, their son Rushikesh and daughter Samiksha, all residents of Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rushikesh Thote was running the ‘Paisa Prime’ shop in Kharadi where he used to take money from people on the pretext of giving them high returns by investing money in the share market. He might have faced financial losses and hence they might have taken the extreme step.

Mundhwa police have registered a case under The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide) and further investigation is going on.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}