Pune: Father-in-law booked for sexually harassing woman over dowry

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday booked a 50-year-old man for sexually harassing his daughter in law over dowry issue.

According to the complaint filed by the 26-year-old woman, her husband and in-laws physically and mentally harassed her from December 28, 2021 till now. They demanded gold and cash for her husband’s new business as dowry.

Accused have been identified as her husband Akshay Dilip Lalage, father-in-law Dilip Zumber Lalage and mother-in-law Jayashree Dilip Lalage.

According to her complaint her father-in-law molested her and physically harassed her from time to time.

Dighi police have registered a FIR against the accused under sections 498 (a), 354, 354 (b),342, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and as of now no arrest has been made in this case, said police.